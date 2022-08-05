One Piece: Sanji Spin-Off Inks Special Art of Luffy

Sanji has proved himself to not just be one of the strongest members of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece, but one of the best cooks in the world of the Grand Line. With the blond-haired chef having a major role in the War For Wano Arc, mostly being responsible for the defeat of the Beast Pirates known as Queen, the cook also received a mini-series from the creators of Food Wars in Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki. Now, the artist have shared their take on the captain of the Straw Hats, Luffy.

One of the biggest aspects of Sanji hasn't just been his ability to whip up delicious entrees while also sailing on the Grand Line alongside the Straw Hats on the Thousand Sunny, but also his past with the Vinsmoke Family and Germa 66. While his background is one that the chef has been attempting to escape for most of his adult life, his ties will often result in him gaining not just new strength but some wild new abilities that are synonymous with those of Sentai heroes such as the Power Rangers or Kamen Rider. With the final arc of the series in sight, it will be interesting to see what plans Eiichiro Oda has for the Straw Hat in the grand finale of the Shonen story.

Twitter Outlet Shonen Leaks shared the new take on Monkey D. Luffy from the creators of Food Wars, following their short story that gave us new insight into the character of Sanji and what he was up to behind the scenes when it came to the Wano Arc and the battle against the Beast Pirates:

New Luffy Illustration #ONEPIECE

If you haven't had the chance to read this unique mini-series, here is the official description for Food Wars: Shokugeki no Sanji:

"On the morning before he meets the crew of the Straw Hat Pirates, young sous-chef Sanji enjoys a peaceful day at work onboard the floating restaurant Baratie. His momentary stasis is broken by the arrival of a food critic with gourmet tastes—a woman who is completely unimpressed with the food she's served by Baratie's staff. With Baratie's head chef Zeff away on business, Sanji must deliver a meal capable of silencing the complaining critic before she can depart with a bad taste in her mouth."

What do you think of this new take on Luffy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.