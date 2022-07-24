One Piece x Food Wars Crossover Releases Final Chapter: Read

The special One Piece spin-off series through the eyes of the creative duo behind Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma has released its final chapter, and that means it is now the best time to go back and check out the full series! A few years before the franchise celebrated its milestone 25th Anniversary, One Piece began working with other Shonen Jump creators to present their takes on the famous series. One of the major standouts has been a cooking focused manga from Food Wars' creator duo that sees Sanji at various points of the series break through particular challenges with his chef skills.

Food Wars creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki have been working on Food Wars: Shokugeki no Sanji since 2018, and now with six chapters under its belt, the spin-off series has come to an end. The creators have showcased much of a focus on how Sanji's skills have adapted over his journeys throughout the seas so far, and with Eiichiro Oda's One Piece celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, now seems like the perfect time to cap off Sanji's cooking adventure here before the grand finale kicks off. You can check out the final Shokugeki no Sanji chapter for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library here:

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Sanji, Ch. 6: See Sanji’s early days on the Baratie as a scrappy young chef! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/rmkG1I8zTB pic.twitter.com/u3FMw2lXBE — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 24, 2022

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Sanji's final chapter brings it all full circle and returns to Sanji's time working with Chef Zeff and the others on the Baratie. Much like the first time we had seen this version of Sanji in the spin-off series, he's working through another particular tough challenge before Zeff realizes just how much potential Sanji has. It's a tease for where Sanji eventually goes in the main series, and puts a cap on this particularly cooking focused perspective fans have gotten from this franchise over the course of the spin-off's run so far.

Now that the creative team behind Food Wars has completed the spin-off series, it remains to be seen whether or not they will work together again for another work in the future. Food Wars' manga and anime runs have been completed, and thus fans are still wondering what the duo might take on together next or if they move onto their own individual projects. How did you like Shokugeki no Sanji's final chapter? What did you think of this spin-off series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!