One Piece Fan Reimagines Franky in the Most Terrifying Way Possible

Among the ever expanding crew members of the Straw Hat Pirates, the shipwright in Franky is definitely one of the largest and one fan has decided to create art work that gives the giant armed sailor a terrifying make over that imagines what the blue haired pirate might look like with a scary aesthetic. Eiichiro Oda has made more than his fair share of colorful characters, scary and otherwise, but we would have to imagine that the story of One Piece would be far different from the one we know today if this version of Franky were to join Monkey D. Luffy's crew!

Franky has a deep history within the world of the Grand Line, studying beneath the man who had helped in creating the legendary ship of Gol D. Roger. Though his appearance is certainly a looming one, he has proved himself time and time again to be a man who was struggling with the idea that his work as a shipwright would ultimately be used for nefarious purposes. Eventually coming to grips with the idea that he should be proud of his work regardless of how it is ultimately used, Franky eventually joined Luffy and the Straw Hats' crusade to make Monkey the new King of the Pirates and change the future of their world in the process.

Instagram Artist Wafalo shared this stunning, and sadistic, new take on the beloved member of the Straw Hat Pirates, taking the larger than life appearance of the crew's shipwright and making it far more terrifying than anything we've seen before in the world of One Piece:

During the current Wano Arc of the series, Franky has joined his friends in attempting to free the denizens of the isolated nation that are currently being tormented by the likes of the shogun Orochi and the captain of the Beast Pirates in Kaido! It will definitely be interesting to see if Franky has some new ship design ideas rattling around his head as the series moves closer to its eventual end!

