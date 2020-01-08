One Piece Reveals Franky’s Introduction to Gold Rogers

The Wano Country arc hasn’t just given us some of the biggest battles and character moments of the One Piece franchise overall, but also has given us a ton of new information about the world of the Grand Line than we had ever known before. In looking at the past of the daimyo of Kuri, Oden, we have learned more about the younger selves of both Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard in the process, as the wandering samurai of Wano has crossed both their paths. Now, we have been given the inside scoop on how the Straw Hat Pirates’ own Franky originally came into contact with Roger and just who was responsible for the meeting!

This latest chapter of One Piece showed us more of the final adventures of Gol D. Roger, with Oden travelling alongside Roger during the last year of his life. In an attempt to learn the secrets of the world, the crew of swashbucklers make a special visit to Tom The Shipwright, “the man who built Roger’s ship”. Not only was the pirate clown captain of Buggy present, but so to was Franky, toiling away and saddened by his previous crew abandoning him.

Oden, who notices Franky, begins a conversation where he promises the young pirate that he’ll put in a “good word” with Roger, in an attempt to have the blue haired swashbucklers join a new crew and hit the Grand Line once again. As Roger travels with his crew, they discover some of the biggest secrets behind the world in which they sail, causing them all to laugh in unison and create the legendary “Laugh Tale”.

Franky has since become a valuable member of the Straw Hat Pirates, acting as Luffy’s Shipwright, clearly having learned a thing or two under the tutelage of Tom. Whether or not Franky will appear during the Wano flashback is anyone’s guess, but we’re sure that more bombshells will drop as the popular story arc continues.

What did you think of the back story of how Franky met Roger? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.