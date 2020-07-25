One Piece Stars Honor Manga's Anniversary in New Photo

✖

One Piece's manga has been running for decades in the publication of Shonen Jump, drawn by the same mangaka in Eiichiro Oda since its inception and rising to the top of the charts when it comes to most popular anime franchise the world over, and two of the biggest voice actors of the series decided to share an image to honor the big anniversary. The Japanese voice actors for both Monkey D. Luffy and Usopp of the Straw Hat Pirates, Mayumi Tanaka and Kappei Yamaguchi respectively, shared a quarantine image with both sporting masks in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the two voice actors who had started from the beginning of the anime for One Piece, have continued to give life to both Monkey D. Luffy and Usopp throughout the decades, telling their stories across nearly one thousand episodes to date. With the anime franchise currently following the Wano Country Arc, both voice actors have been giving their all when it comes to lending their talents in bringing to life these two unique members of the Straw Hat Pirates. With Wano Arc being unafraid to hold back any punches, both Luffy and Usopp might not make it out of this arc alive when all is said and done!

Kappei Yamaguchi took to Social Media to share an image he took with the voice of Monkey D. Luffy, Mayumi Tanaka, with both sporting masks and honoring One Piece Day, the twenty third anniversary of the arrival of the series' manga in the pages of the long running publication known as Shonen Jump:

Eiichiro Oda's series has been able to create a world of some of the most unique characters across the medium of anime, imagining a world of pirates and the military that gain powers through the ingestion of Devil Fruit. While Luffy was given the power of a rubber body thanks in part to eating a Devil Fruit, Usopp never got the opportunity and most likely never will before the end of the series of One Piece.

What do you think fo this image of the voice actors of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.