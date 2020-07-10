Netflix's One Piece Might Have Found Its Stars Already

✖

One Piece didn't just arrive on Netflix with its first arcs of the anime hitting the streaming service, but the platform is also working on developing a live action series with the help of franchise creator Eiichiro Oda and the Official Social Media Account for the live action adaptation has hinted that the cast for the series might already be chosen! Many fans believe that the upcoming adaptation from Netflix has already found its Nami in Emily Rudd, though this recent Tweet certainly leads us to believe that perhaps more of the Straw Hat Pirates have already been cast.

One Piece, in both the anime and manga, is currently taking the Straw Hat Pirates through a harrowing adventure as they attempt to free the nation of Wano, fighting against the hordes of the Beast Pirates and other swashbucklers. Though we don't have a lot of information about what stories will be covered in the upcoming live action adaptation of the anime franchise, we would imagine that it will be a "cliffnotes" version of the early sagas of the series in East Blue and Alabasta saga that introduced fans to the likes of Luffy, Nami, and Zoro to start. While the upcoming series on Netflix will be ten episodes, we'll be sure to let you know when any new information about the adaptation drops!

Twitter User MJCCarto broke down the possibility that Netflix might already have the cast for One Piece's live action adaptation, stating that the streaming service might already have the Straw Hat Pirates' actors in place as they ramp up to the release of this bold new chapter of Eiichiro Oda's epic swashbuckling tale:

👆 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) July 5, 2020

We haven't heard news about whether the production of the live action series will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, much like the anime series has been, though it definitely seems as if Netflix is working behind the scenes to keep the production going. With One Piece featuring Devil Fruit powered pirates that can stretch their limbs, turn into dragons, teleport, and too many other powers to count, we can't wait to see how this upcoming adaptation handles one of the most popular anime franchises in the world today.

Do you think Netflix has actually chosen the actors to portray the Straw Hat Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

