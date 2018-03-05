The Straw Hat Crew Gets A Makeover On ‘One Piece’

One Piece is making is setting up the final pieces for the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc of the series, and took the first step into starting a shaky alliance with another of the Supernovas, Capone Bege.

But in order to meet up with the dangerous pirate, they had to bathe and clean themselves up, resulting in a fresh set of duds for the Straw Hat Pirates.

Eagle eyed fans of the series might have noticed the anime series teasing this new look for the crew during the opening, but it’s great to see it confirmed in the series proper. Since Bege provided them with new looks, each of them has a more mature, almost Mafia like look for the characters than fans are used to.

Fans were also appreciative of the new look for Nami, who’s tight red dress is a more sultry look than she has had in the past. This was also after a notable bathing scene for Nami and Carrot that seemed to linger on their bodies for a bit too long. Along with this new look is the confirmation of the alliance between Bege and Luffy, who have decided to temporarily work together in order to accomplish their goal of wrecking Sanji and Pudding’s wedding and toppling Big Mom’s plan.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.