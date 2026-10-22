One Piece Teases Jump Festa 2027 With New Update

Shueisha is gearing up for one of the biggest events of the year, Jump Festa, which is always held toward the end of the year. With One Piece being one of the conglomerate’s biggest manga franchises, it has a major lineup planned. Now, as the event approaches, One Piece is sharing even more updates, with the latest featuring a special illustration that confirms several other details as well. Jump Festa was announced to take place on the December 19–20 weekend, but the schedule had yet to be unveiled. Now, it has finally been revealed, and One Piece confirms its grand stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece announced through a new illustration featuring all the Straw Hats that its Super Stage will be the final one, with an extended session scheduled for December 20, from 16:45 to 17:35 JST. It was also announced that all the voice actors of the Straw Hat crew will attend the event. One Piece is the only series receiving an extended Super Stage panel, while others, including Demon Slayer, are scheduled for the standard 30-minute slot. This is certainly good news for One Piece fans, and with a potentially major announcement in store for the series, the event could be truly grand.

One Piece Is Set to Steal the Show at Jump Festa 2027 With Special Announcements

There is a reason One Piece is the only franchise receiving an extended panel at Jump Festa 2027, and unsurprisingly, it is because the series has a lot of events to showcase. The One Piece anime already underwent a major change in its direction last year, but this year brought even more surprising news. While the 26-episode format will continue in 2027, Toei Animation also announced a canon movie titled One Piece Film: God Valley, depicting the chaotic God Valley flashback featured in the manga’s Elbaph arc.

This is a surprising yet exciting move for the franchise, as the God Valley incident is an important part of the manga that shouldn’t be treated lightly. Speaking of the manga, Jump Festa events also unveil the future of the series, and considering that One Piece is likely nearing the end of its Elbaph arc, the manga could reveal what lies ahead and how much of the story remains. However, these possibilities are still some way off, as the panel could also discuss Netflix’s highly anticipated The One Piece reboot, which has been in the works for some time. Netflix’s The One Piece is set to arrive in February 2027, and fans could get a new look and trailer as well.

While these three elements would be enough to highlight the franchise’s reach, One Piece still has another major project to showcase: Netflix’s live-action adaptation. Netflix has confirmed that the third season will arrive in 2027, depicting the Battle of Alabasta arc. With so much to unveil, it is no wonder One Piece needs an extended panel at Jump Festa 2027. Fans have a lot to look forward to, and with all 10 Straw Hat voice actors also attending, this could be the biggest One Piece Super Stage in Jump Festa history.