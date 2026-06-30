Netflix’s One Piece Shares Major Production News For Season 3

In 2027, One Piece’s live-action adaptation will unleash its third season, pitting Luffy and his crew against the machinations of the Warlord of the Sea, Crocodile. Following the second season bringing to life the likes of Mr. 3, Smoker, Nico Robin, and Tony Tony Chopper, the Battle of Alabasta is planning to have even more heroes and villains arrive. Luckily, everything appears to be right on schedule as Netflix has shared a major update when it comes to the making of this upcoming live-action arc. Even with season three set to be the biggest season so far, One Piece is right on schedule to focus on this desert island.

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In a new social media post, Netflix confirmed that One Piece’s live-action adaptation has wrapped production on its third season. Along with the confirmation, the streaming service also shared a brand new image of the Straw Hats standing in front of a familiar piece of art. During season two’s finale, viewers had the opportunity to see actor Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile, the head of Baroqueworks who will be the big bad of season three. On top of this update, Netflix stated that the “journey was far from over,” which has many fans speculating if a season four confirmation might be coming down the pike. You can check out the new update below.

The cameras have stopped rolling, but the journey is far from over.

ONE PIECE Season 3 has officially wrapped production. 🏴‍☠️



No further questions about the wall behind us. pic.twitter.com/egBZlkXPg6 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 30, 2026

One Piece: Make of Break Time

Image Courtesy of Netflix

As mentioned earlier, Netflix has yet to confirm if a fourth season is in the works for One Piece. Season three had already been confirmed prior to the release of the second season, with the adaptation announcing major Alabasta players before exploring the likes of Drum Island and Whiskey Peak. Should One Piece continue with its live-action series, the next logical step would be taking Luffy and the crew of the Going Merry to the sky to adapt the Skypeia Arc from the source material, pitting them against the villainous Enel. Even though Netflix has yet to pull the trigger, the showrunners have a plan for a long future.

In recent interviews, producers Becky Clements and Joe Trancz confirmed that they are developing a plan to have eight to ten seasons total for Netflix’s One Piece. While Clements stated she would love to have sixteen to cover the entirety of the series, it’s hard for many fans to believe that the show will ultimately receive that long of a run. Even the cast has stated in the past that they know how the live-action adaptation will end, with series creator Eiichiro Oda sharing with them his proposed finale. With the manga and anime still continuing to navigate the final saga of the shonen series decades following the story’s premiere, there is plenty to adapt to Netflix down the line.

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