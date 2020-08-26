One Piece Sets the Stage for a Heartbreaking Execution

✖

One Piece's Wano Country arc is making its way through the second act in the anime, and the newest episode has set the stage for a heartbreaking execution. Things have been developing at quite a quick rate as fans begin to know more about the past of the Wano region. The latest string of episodes introduced us to more of Tonoyasu's life, and it was here that not only was it confirmed that his daughter was O-Toko, but that he was someone admired by the country for his kindness and selfless deeds.

Tonoyasu also made it a point to note to the Straw Hats that he was happy to find out that the Akazaya Nine were finally ready to begin their revolution against Shogun Orochi. It's here that he got more confident, and was unfortunately caught by Orochi's forces during an evening attempt to steal from the Flower Capital. To make an example out of him, Orochi has scheduled his execution.

Episode 938 of the series sees Tonoyasu tortured by Orochi's forces as they try and pry information out of him about the rebellion. Tonoyasu never once loses his smile, however, and continues to boast that he's the thief Ushimitsu Kozu. They don't believe him, but what's more important is that Orochi does. Either that, or he simply doesn't care.

Believing Komurasaki to be dead following Kyoshiro striking her in the back a few episodes ago, Orochi is distraught and is so enraged that he thus wants to make an example out of Ushimitsu Kozu and orders his execution. As the episode begins to come to an end, we can see Tonoyasu walked out into the sun as he gets ready for his execution. At the same time, his daughter O-Toko is crying (while keeping the smile on her face, tragically) that her father is in trouble.

Tonoyasu's execution was one of the many things teased during the first opening theme sequence for the Wano Country arc. There was no indication back then whether or not he will make it out okay, but as he walked out it was clear that he's someone far more important than he seems.

How did you feel seeing Tonoyasu prepare for his execution? What connection do you think he has to the Kozuki clan? Will Luffy and the others stop his execution in time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

