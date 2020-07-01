Which Pirates Won't Survive The Wano Arc Of One Piece?

The Wano Arc has begun once again in One Piece's anime, delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with the manga still moving forward in the war between the Beast Pirates, the Straw Hat Pirates, the vassals of Oden, and members of the Worst Generation and while we don't know when it will end, we have some thoughts on which pirates, heroes and villains alike, won't make it to the end of the line for this saga. With the stakes having never been higher and fans touting this as one of the greatest arcs of the animated franchise, we definitely believe at least one major character will bite the bullet! Which characters do you think might not make it out of the Wano Arc alive? Who do you want to survive the battle between the Straw Hats and the Beast Pirates more than anyone else? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Kaido (Photo: Toei Animation) At this point, the leader of the Beast Pirates is just asking for it. With his iron like grip over the country of Wano, working in conjunction with the nefarious Shogun known as Orochi, the death of Kaido would usher in a brand new age for the isolated nation. With Roronoa Zoro training with the legendary sword of Oden, which was able to do the impossible and cut into the skin of the Beast Pirates' leader, we would imagine that the swordsman of the Straw Hats will be the one to put the nail in the coffin for the long running villain.

Big Mom (Photo: Toei Animation) We might as well get the major villains out of the way. Big Mom has joined forces with Kaido, recently making her presence known in the latest chapter of One Piece's manga. With her sights now set squarely on Nami's group of swashbucklers that are attempting to make their way through the Beast Pirates' lair, the mother of pirates who hails from Whole Cake Island would be a prime candidate for being eliminated as a part of the Wano Arc.

Roronoa Zoro (Photo: Toei Animation) This would be quite the stinger but would certainly go a long way into putting a wrap on the story of the Straw Hat Pirates' swordsman. With his time in Wano Country making him more powerful than ever before, it's clear that the latest arc is building toward a devastating fight against Kaido of the Beast Pirates. While the head of this nefarious pirate clan might die during his battles against the Straw Hats, we could see the horned swashbuckler taking the green haired sword wielder with him!

The Vassals Of Oden (All of Them) (Photo: Viz Media) The Vassals of Oden, or the Nine Red Scabbards, have helped show us the past of Wano Country, and more specifically, the man who dead set on opening up the gates of the isolated nation to the world. With the tragic death of Oden at the hands of Orochi, Kaido, and the Beast Pirates, the Red Scabbards have been heart broken since his demise in their attempts to fulfill his dreams. Perhaps in the final curtain of the Wano Arc, we'll see the Vassals achieve Oden's dream but at the cost of their lives!