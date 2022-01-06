Mobile Suit Gundam Just Launched a Lingerie Collection

Over the decades, Mobile Suit Gundam has sold t-shirts, figurines, curry, coffee, and golf bags, but perhaps the strangest merchandise has arrived as the most popular anime mech franchise has released a line of lingerie. Based on the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam 00, this clothing line takes the dynamic of the 2007 series and applies it in a strange new way, offering anime fans one of the most bizarre examples of attire that the medium has seen to date.

The lingerie itself is modeled after the characters and mechs from the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, which originally landed in 2007 with fifty episodes alongside a video game and an OVA to boot. While certainly not the most popular of the Gundam series that has been released over the years, it weaved a brand new story that found a perfect environment to include the famous mech suits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The lingerie, created by Peach John, can be found here, and two of the most prominent examples of the strange merch can be seen below:

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Mobile Suit Gundam 00, the company behind Gundam, Sunrise, offered the following official description:

“The year is 2307 A.D. While the Earth’s reserves of fossil fuels have been depleted, humanity has obtained a new, nearly infinite source of energy to replace them in the form of large-scale solar-powered generation systems based on three huge orbital elevators. However, the benefits of this system are available only to a handful of major powers and their allies. These orbital elevators belong to three superpower blocs: the Union, the Human Reform League and the AEU. These confederations continue to play a grand zero-sum game for the sake of their own prestige and prosperity. Thus, even in the 24th Century, humanity has yet to unite as one.

In this world of unceasing conflict, a private armed organization steps forward, declaring their intention to eliminate war through martial force. Using the power of their mobile suits combatively, a series of four high-performance machines each dubbed “Gundam,” the paramilitary organization known as Celestial Being takes the world stage, beginning armed interventions within all the world’s nations.”

What is the strangest Gundam merchandise you’ve seen to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mobile suits.

Via Otaku USA