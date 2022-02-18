One Piece Shares Worrying Zoro Status Update

One Piece definitely has fans worried over Roronoa Zoro with a distressing status update in the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series! The climax of the battles on Onigashima continue with the newest chapter of the series as a major new phase has kicked off with a series of choice victories. There are now only a few fights left to keep track of as Onigashima continues speeding down towards Wano’s Flower Capital below, but while that is the case the status of the victors of each fight is still very much in question during all of the chaos from the finale.

Although Zoro was able to defeat King after a fierce fight between the two of them, a previous chapter of the series revealed that he had pushed himself much further than he should have been physically capable of. The previous chapters of the series then twisted the knife even more and teased that Zoro was very much on the brink of death as the impact of all the fights he has been in began to set into his body once he relaxed following his defeat of King. But a new update teases that he might be in more trouble than expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 1040 of One Piece is fairly focused on the biggest fight in the moment as Kid and Law took on Big Mom, but as that fight came to an end the series revealed a short update on how the rest of the island is faring in the moment. Along with getting a look at some of the fights and chaos still happening throughout Onigashima, tucked into a small panel is an image of Zoro lying silently in a pool of his own blood. Seeing as how he was at death’s door the last time we had seen him, this definitely isn’t a great update.

It’s hard to imagine the series will actually kill off Zoro, but it’s not hard to imagine that he’ll take on some major injuries after this fight. He’s going through changes in not only his use of Haki throughout the fight, but he’ll be so physically damaged after this that coming from the brink of death just might change him even further. But then again, that’s only if he’s actually safe and still alive. But what do you think?

Do you think One Piece is actually going to kill off Zoro? Do you think he’s in real danger of dying? What do you think this update means? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!