One Piece Finally Shares Kaido’s Opinion on Luffy

One Piece has surprised fans with Kaido’s new opinion of Luffy with the newest chapter of the series! The war across Onigashima has reached its climactic final moments as the final fights in the Skull Dome are coming to an end. This is especially true for Luffy’s third fight with Kaido as the two of them are now going all out on the roof of the dome as the entire island heads for a crash landing with Wano itself. But as the fight rolls on, the two of them surprised fans with how much they were actually enjoying the brawl itself in the previous chapter.

After briefly revisiting Luffy and Kaido’s fight on the roof of the Skull Dome, the previous chapter teased that Luffy and Kaido started to see one another differently as they actually began to enjoy fighting each other. It’s something fans never would have expected to see after Luffy took the first two losses against the Emperor in the arc previously, and it’s taken in an even more surprising direction when Kaido started to reveal that he actually has some respect for Luffy. Enough that he’s willing to get drunk in the middle of the fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 1037 of the series picks up right after Luffy and Kaido revealed that they were enjoying their fight, and Kaido begins drinking immediately. Luffy’s shocked to see it, but Kaido says he’s drinking because he’s having fun. Luffy then argues that Kaido is just trying to use his new drunkenness as an excuse for why he would lose, but Kaido says it’s actually the opposite. He’s not drinking because he wants and excuse, he’s drinking because he’s actually accepted Luffy as an equal challenger.

He even says that it’s been long since he’s fought against someone who could actually fight on his level (something Kaido has been mumbling about through the fights thus far as he mourned over the loss of Oden in the fight against the Akazaya Nine), and his drunkenness was surprisingly a show of respect for his opponent. This goes even further by showcasing that Kaido is actually a lot more deadly thanks to the loss of his inhibitions and even seems to get a bit stronger drunk.

It’s something Luffy now has to deal with, and goes further to show that this third fight between them is truly the final one either way. But now it’s a matter of seeing whether or not Luffy can actually get the victory this time. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Luffy and Kaido’s fight next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!