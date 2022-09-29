One-Punch Man Piles on the Cringe With Wild Live-Action Ad

One-Punch Man has a lot on its plate right now. From the manga's new arc to the announcement regarding the anime's return, Saitama is booked up right now. This does not even consider the fandom's work in keeping One-Punch Man alive, and right now, it seems the whole Internet is scratching its head over the IP. And if you want to know why that is, well – brace yourself.

Recently, One-Punch Man took over social media when it released a new ad for its latest app. The mobile game promo caught everyone by surprise with its live-action aesthetic, and Saitama straight-up raps to boot. The cringe-worthy clip left the anime fandom bewildered, and now, it seems another promo for the game has gone live... for better or worse.

The teaser for the One Punch Man live action movie looks phenomenal. Live action anime adaptations might not be dead after all. pic.twitter.com/gM8EnaC8Vj — One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM) September 27, 2022

As you can see above, the clip is pretty aggressive as it begins with Garou's real-world twin throwing a girl against a wall. The guy is bragging about pulling the monstrous fighter given his rank in One-Punch Man: The Strongest, but not even Garou can stand against this lady's party. It turns out she pulled a top-tier Tatsumaki card, and the promo goes on to show the tornado take down Garou with ease.

READ MORE: One-Punch Man Goes Viral Thanks to a Seriously Cringe Ad | Watching Bleach and One-Punch Man Is About to Get Harder | One-Punch Man Season 3: Which Studio Will be in Charge?

From its acting to its pacing, this live-action promo is so strange to watch. If it were not for the use of One-Punch Man character names in this reel, you might think you were watching an ad for some other D-tier game. But of course, quality issues make everything better when you consider how much effort must have gone into this wild campaign.

What do you think of this latest One-Punch Man ad? Does this promo make you want to play the anime's latest game? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.