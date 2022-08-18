Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Be Handled by a New Studio?

One-Punch Man's third season has been confirmed, but a massive wrinkle has yet to be addressed. The first season of the anime adaptation was Madhouse, with the legendary studio, according to fans, knocking the story of Saitama out of the park. The second season was produced by J.C. Staff to mixed reviews from fans, with some viewers believing it wasn't able to live up to the prior episodes. With a studio not yet confirmed for season three, what better time than now to speculate who will bring back the Hero For Fun?

Though the second season was considered controversial, it is entirely possible that J.C. Staff makes a comeback, as the series is quite familiar with Saitama's fight against the Monster Association. With the third season set to continue the overall arc, bringing back the animation house that was responsible for kicking off the assault on the heroes, as well as introducing viewers to the maniacal martial artist known as Garou, the second season animators might not be the highest choice on the list for fans, but they'd certainly make sense in returning for season three.

When it comes to potential new recruits that could take over the anime adaptation, anime fans' minds might stray to the likes of MAPPA, with the animation house well known for its wild work schedule. With the likes of Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School, and Attack on Titan's final season as a part of its resume, the studio is well versed when it comes to major action scenes, of which One-Punch Man is well-known for.

Another likely candidate is Studio BONES, with this choice making sense as it has experience animating another series from the creator of One-Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100. Though BONES certainly has a lot on its plate with the sixth season of My Hero Academia and the third season of Mob Psycho 100, ironically enough both returning this October, adding Saitama's adventures to its roster might be a worthy addition.

Finally, many fans might love to see Madhouse return, with the first season being regarded as some of the best animation in the medium of anime in general. Certainly, bringing back the studio that put One-Punch Man's anime on the map would be a strong choice for many.

Who do you think will take the reins for the third season of One-Punch Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Saitama.