One-Punch Man Reveals Chapter 168 Release Date

One-Punch Man fans have been eating good in 2022, with the third anime season being announced earlier this year and the battle between Saitamaand Garou coming to an end in glorious fashion as several planets were unable to withstand the conflict between the two universe-shattering powerhouses. Artist Yusuke Murata took a hiatus earlier this year, which is understandable considering the work that goes into the energetic battles from the creator known as ONE, but it seems that Saitama is preparing to return.

Chapter 168 of One-Punch Man will be an interesting addition to the series, considering that the battle against Garou came to an end with Saitama defeating the former hero killer. Luckily, for the manga world, Garou has decided to put his evil ways behind him following his joining the Monster Association and the serious power upgrade he achieved as a result of striking a bargain with an evil god. While the martial artist was ultimately unable to defeat Saitama in one-on-one combat, he proved to be the strongest opponent that the "hero for fun" has faced to date, causing the One-Punch Man to become serious for what might be the first time in his crime-fighting career.

In a recent Twitter update, Yusuke Murata confirmed that the next chapter will arrive on October 20th later this month, thanking fans in advance for their patience, with One-Punch Man set to explore new territory following the long-running fight against Garou and the Monster Association.

So what happened to Garou following his fight against Saitama? Well, the hero killer decided to follow in the footsteps of his master, Bang, with the older martial artist looking to retire and Garou potentially taking his place when it comes to fighting crime, monsters, and anything else that threatens the world. While the full story for the anime's third season has yet to be revealed, expect Garou to play a major role, especially considering the cliffhanger ending that brought season two to a close.

