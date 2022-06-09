One-Punch Man Illustrator Animates Special Scene From Saitama vs Garou

✖

One-Punch Man has shied away from the animation scene, but the series is going on strong courtesy of Yusuke Murata. The manga's artist is a bonafide prodigy when it comes to art, and he impresses readers monthly with new chapters. Now, it seems the artist is branching out to animation, and Murata just dropped a surprise reel that focuses on Saitama's latest fight.

After all, Murata is the artist behind the One-Punch Man series, and his work earns nothing but praise these days. It was just a matter of time before the crazy talented illustrator decided it was time to tackle animation. As you can see below, Murata posted the animated reel online to celebrate One-Punch Man's new chapter, and it is gorgeous.

Amazing goosebumps ANIMATED panel from the latest chapter of "One-Punch Man" by ONE, Yusuke Murata on the Tonari no Young Jump website.



This is so so cool, work by a Madman!



Images © Shueisha, ONE, Yusuke Murata pic.twitter.com/eCMfLHLoII — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) June 8, 2022

As you can tell, the clip focuses on several heroes as they stand their ground on some rocky terrain. The group is all looking towards the sky as a massive plume of dust and debris lingers amongst the clouds. Murata animated the reel so that the cloud flashes with light and energy. And before anyone asks, yes – Saitama is up in that plume fighting Garou.

After all, Garou has been the bane of One-Punch Man's existence as of late in the manga. The anime toed into the villain's debut a few years back, but Murata has gone on to flesh out Garou with monstrous energy. As of late, the baddie has been giving everyone a run for their money, and even Saitama would flinch as Garo's most powerful hits. So if One-Punch Man gets a third season, let's hope its animation team can handle whatever action Murata lays out for them.

What do you think of Murata's animation update? Are you keeping up with One-Punch Man's current arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.