One-Punch Man Illustrator Animates Special Scene From Saitama vs Garou
One-Punch Man has shied away from the animation scene, but the series is going on strong courtesy of Yusuke Murata. The manga's artist is a bonafide prodigy when it comes to art, and he impresses readers monthly with new chapters. Now, it seems the artist is branching out to animation, and Murata just dropped a surprise reel that focuses on Saitama's latest fight.
After all, Murata is the artist behind the One-Punch Man series, and his work earns nothing but praise these days. It was just a matter of time before the crazy talented illustrator decided it was time to tackle animation. As you can see below, Murata posted the animated reel online to celebrate One-Punch Man's new chapter, and it is gorgeous.
Amazing goosebumps ANIMATED panel from the latest chapter of "One-Punch Man" by ONE, Yusuke Murata on the Tonari no Young Jump website.— Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) June 8, 2022
This is so so cool, work by a Madman!
Images © Shueisha, ONE, Yusuke Murata pic.twitter.com/eCMfLHLoII
As you can tell, the clip focuses on several heroes as they stand their ground on some rocky terrain. The group is all looking towards the sky as a massive plume of dust and debris lingers amongst the clouds. Murata animated the reel so that the cloud flashes with light and energy. And before anyone asks, yes – Saitama is up in that plume fighting Garou.
After all, Garou has been the bane of One-Punch Man's existence as of late in the manga. The anime toed into the villain's debut a few years back, but Murata has gone on to flesh out Garou with monstrous energy. As of late, the baddie has been giving everyone a run for their money, and even Saitama would flinch as Garo's most powerful hits. So if One-Punch Man gets a third season, let's hope its animation team can handle whatever action Murata lays out for them.
What do you think of Murata's animation update? Are you keeping up with One-Punch Man's current arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.