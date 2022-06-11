One-Punch Man Artist Shares Their Review for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

One-Punch Man series illustrator Yusuke Murata managed to check out Dragon Ball Super's new movie in theaters, and the famed artist has shared their review for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! It's been four long years since Dragon Ball Super last had an anime project come our way, and while fans outside of Japan will have to wait until later this Summer for their chance to check out the new movie, many big names in Japan have started to share what they felt about the latest Dragon Ball Super feature film effort now that they have been able to see it.

Yusuke Murata has been held in high regard for how the illustrator has been able to completely reimagine ONE's original One-Punch Man webcomic series, and thus really knows a thing or two about what it takes to bring it all to screen. Taking to Twitter to share this thoughts on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Murata praises the film and the work of animation director Chikashi Kubota (who previously worked on the One-Punch Man anime series) with, "He's the man for the job when it comes to animating powerhouses like Goku or Saitama!"

(Photo: Shueisha)

Thankfully it won't be too much longer before it gets a full worldwide release! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now screening across theaters in Japan and will be releasing in North America on August 19th with other international release dates to follow. Featuring an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

If the artist behind One-Punch Man was a fan, then it's likely that every other fan out there will love the movie just the same! What are you hoping to see from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero when it finally releases in theaters around the world? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!