One-Punch Man Creator Launches New One-Shot, Bug Ego

ONE might be best known for their work on the world of Saitama, aka One-Punch Man, but the mangaka has clearly been spreading their wings when it comes to the manga medium. Recently releasing a new series titled Versus, which sees humans fighting against scores of demons for the fate of the world, the mangaka has recently dropped a brand new one-shot that is unlike what has come before. Bug Ego has arrived in Japan and tells a tale that doesn't involve the fisticuffs that the creator is known for.

One-Punch Man has confirmed that the anime adaptation will be returning for a third season, though a release date, and a studio, have yet to be confirmed when it comes to Saitama's long-awaited return. Luckily, fans are able to follow the "Hero For Fun" on two different fronts as both the manga and the webcomic are continuing to release new chapters that pit the titular One-Punch Man against ever-increasing threats. While there has yet to be a villain that can defeat Saitama, making the crime fighter's life quite boring, the antagonist Garou was the closest threat to do in recent memory as the martial artist was able to acquire the powers of a dark god.

One-Punch Man's Bug Ego

Bug Ego first arrived in Japan earlier this April, with translators taking the opportunity to introduce it to readers around the world. Unfortunately, there has yet to be an official North American release confirmed, though ONE's popularity certainly works in its favor. Considering this is a one-shot, it might be trickier for the short story to receive an anime adaptation.

(Photo: Shueisha)

For those who might not know what the latest manga one-shot from ONE is about, here's a description of the story that focuses on two high schoolers who live up to the title, "Two high school students are using bugs in our reality to exploit them for their advantage. But then a ridiculous exploit leads to severe consequences for one."

For those who might not know what the latest manga one-shot from ONE is about, here's a description of the story that focuses on two high schoolers who live up to the title, "Two high school students are using bugs in our reality to exploit them for their advantage. But then a ridiculous exploit leads to severe consequences for one."