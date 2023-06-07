One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Debuts Genos' New Upgrades

One-Punch Man has taken the first steps into a major new arc with the latest chapters of the manga thus far, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of One-Punch Man has debuted the new upgrades Genos is taking into this new era! Things have changed dramatically for the heroic world in One-Punch Man as the Hero Association has been scrambling to reform its ranks after everything that went down during the war against the Monster Association. This has included Genos, whose body took a huge amount of damage by the time all the fighting was over in that arc.

The previous chapters of the One-Punch Man manga have been teasing that a new group of heroes has started to form as a stand against the current way the Hero Association has been running things. The newest chapter of One-Punch Man takes us one step forward to seeing this new group in action by showcasing how others have been changed since the end of the Human Monster Saga. This includes Genos, who has now gotten yet another upgraded body that's stronger than ever before.

Genos’ first appearance in One Punch Man vs his latest. pic.twitter.com/PKFiCuUilD — One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM) May 31, 2023

One-Punch Man: What's Next for Genos?

One-Punch Man Chapter183 showcases how different members of the Hero Association have been impacted by the massive fights against the Monster Association in the previous arc. Some of them have been shaken to their core, some of them are on the hunt for surviving monsters that could be a threat later, and some of them are trying to bounce back to their former glory. As for Genos, it was previously teased that he was one of the S-Class Heroes approached to join the new group of heroes forming in secret.

While the chapter itself does not reveal whether or not Genos has decided to join this new hero group just yet, the final moments of the chapter showcase that Genos is indeed stronger than he was before thanks to Dr. Kuseno's latest upgrades. Genos notes that he's now strong enough to face off against Dragon threat level monsters, and even wants a friendly sparring match with Saitama to help test it out. He quickly defeats an attacking monster, and the final moments see Genos confirming to Saitama that he has indeed changed his parts again.

This hilariously undercuts just how big of a moment for Genos is, but does certainly open up Genos for a major fight in the future with his new body. What do you think of Genos' newest upgrade look so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!