One-Punch Man Takes Its Heroes to the Beach in Special Art

Yusuke Murata's illustrated version of the One-Punch Man webcomic might currently be setting the stage for the manga's next major arc, but One-Punch Man is giving its heroes some much needed time to relax by taking them to the beach in some special new art for the series! One-Punch Man's manga has been spending the last few chapters exploring the fallout of the massive war between the Hero and Monster Associations, and there are some big changes in play for the future of the series as a new generation of heroes has begun to rise as a result.

As one of the many transitional phases leading into this massive new One-Punch Man arc, however, was a smaller important arc which focused on the psychic sisters Tatsumaki and Fubuki. Not only were they caught in a surprise conspiracy where a group of psychic villains had made their move, but the two of them ended up connecting on a much deeper level thanks to Saitama. Taking that even further is some special beach day art for One-Punch Man that sees the sisters taking a vacation with some of the other heroes releasing together with the next volume of One-Punch Man hitting shelves in Japan. Check it out below:

What's Next for One-Punch Man?

The One-Punch Man manga has kicked off a new arc teasing a new generation of heroes coming up who don't want to associate with the Hero Association thanks to the group's desire to protect their rich donors before anyone else. It's been teased that some of the current heroes have been approached to join this group, and we'll see that play out over the course of the next chapters. As for the original One-Punch Man webcomic from original creator ONE, it has actually returned with some new entries lately as well.

The One-Punch Man anime has plans to continue with new episodes in the future as well as it has announced that One-Punch Man Season 3 is now in the works. There has yet to be a release window, cast, staff or studio revealed for the new One-Punch Man anime season as of the time of this writing, but you can catch up with the One-Punch Man anime's first two seasons now streaming with Hulu.

