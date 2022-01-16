One-Punch Man Shows Off Garou’s Powerful New Fighting Style

One-Punch Man has unlocked Garou’s monstrously powerful new fighting style with the newest chapter of the manga series! The Monster Association saga has reached its climax as the final members of the Hero Association struggle against the final monstrous threats, but winning seems totally out of the hero’s depth considering the monsters only seem to be getting stronger with each new chapter. That’s especially true for the Human Monster Garou as his monstrous transformation has yielded so much power already, but has taken a new turn with the previous chapter of the series as he seemingly came back to his senses.

With the previous chapter of the series seeming to knock Garou back to his human mind, it seems he is still able to use as much of that demonic power as possible despite now getting his sanity back. Remembering back to his fight with Bang and being reminded that his style is technically unfinished, Garou then decides mid-fight that he should develop a whole new style all on his own that incorporates all of the changes to his body, Killing God Fist of Monster Destruction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 153 of Viz Media’s official English language release for One-Punch Man kicked off with Garou thinking back to his fight with Bang. Reminded of when his former master said his fists were “unsure” of themselves, Garou then decides to fully commit to his human monster self once more. This time, however, thanks to his newly acquired power he now strives to become a God level disaster threat that can take on the entire world outside of the range of the hero and monster associations.

As he fights with Flashy Flash and Spermatazoon at high speeds, Garou’s fists begins to develop even more. He realizes that his true power isn’t what Bang had taught him, nor is it any of the styles he’s picked up through all of his fights so far. It’s an entirely new style all of his own that incorporates all of his power and techniques. Wanting to dethrone all godly threats and ascend even higher, he dubs his new style the “Killing God Fist of Monster Destruction” as he strives to kill god and throw humanity into despair.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing just how strong this new style is, but what do you think? How do you like Garou’s monster form abilities so far? Will he eventually provide a great challenge to Saitama? Is that a fight that is even going to happen? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!