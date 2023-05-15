One-Punch Man Creator Celebrates Comic's Return With Saitama Art

It is hard to overstate the insanity of One-Punch Man. The superhero series began well over a decade ago and has since become a go-to read for fans across the globe. Thanks to its quick wit and ragtag team, One-Punch Man has endeared millions, and many have relied on the manga to keep their One-Punch Man obsession going. But now, One-Punch Man just made a web-comic comeback that we are celebrating with Saitama.

And why is that? Well, we have the creator of One-Punch Man to thank. The artist ONE posted a sketch of Saitama on Twitter the other day to celebrate the manga's hiatus ending, and fans are obsessed.

After all, it isn't every day we get an update from ONE. The artist has been busy with other projects, but ONE's focus returned to his most popular series as of late. After all, Mob Psycho 100 brought its anime to an end earlier this year, and One-Punch Man season 3 was officially announced. Now, ONE is back to work on the webcomic, and fans are living for Saitama's return.

After all, it has been a number of years since One-Punch Man updated its comic. The web series last released a chapter in 2021, leaving many to wonder if the comic had been abandoned. As you can imagine, this idea left many scared but fans were never given any official word on its future. Now, we know One-Punch Man is safe and sound with ONE, so Saitama isn't dead yet!

If you are not caught up with the One-Punch Man anime or manga, you can read up on those easily enough. The anime's first two seasons are streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Viz Media oversees its publication through the Shonen Jump app in English. You can read up on the series' official description below for all the details:

"Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem-he just can't seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on! Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of 'em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?"

Can you believe One-Punch Man is back in action? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.