Viral Demon Slayer Short Turns One-Punch Man Into a Hashira

Demon Slayer's third season is currently releasing new episodes on a weekly basis, but another major anime contender is prepping to release its own third season. One-Punch Man has been confirmed to receive an upcoming third season, though there are mysteries surrounding Saitamaand his heroic counterparts. With no animation studio confirmed at this point, one fan animator has taken matters into their own hands by imagining what Saitama might look like had he found himself in a world of demons rather than superheroes.

While One-Punch Man's anime return remains a mystery, the manga is continuing to follow Saitama following his brutal battle against the hero killer known as Garou. Unfortunately for fans of the Demon Slayer Corps, the manga following Tanjiro and company ended a few years ago as creator Koyoharo Gotoge brought the series to a close. Luckily, there are still a handful of arcs that are left for the young monster fighters, meaning that there could still be a few seasons and/or feature-length films for Studio Ufotable to tackle before Demon Slayer ends. Most likely, we'll never see an official crossover that will place Saitama into the world of the Demon Slayer Corps, but that's what fan works are for.

One-Punch Demon Slayer

The Hashira have already proven themselves to be the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps so far, despite the fact that we haven't seen them all in action. The top swordsmen such as Rengoku the Flame Hashira, Tengen the Sound Hashira, and Mitsuri the Love Hashira have given Tanjiro and company a major boost. With this new fan video, Saitama is able to show off his skills as a Hashira while battling some of the demon lord Muzan's top generals.

The first two anime studios that tackled the story of Saitama were Madhouse and JC Staff. Following the confirmation that One-Punch Man was receiving a third season, many wondered if either of these two studios would return, or if a new animation house would be tackling the series. Considering the anime series will cover the fight between Saitama and Garou, whoever brings One-Punch Man back to the small screen will have their work cut out for them.

Could any demon and/or Demon Slayer stand against Saitama? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of these fighting anime.