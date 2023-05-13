One-Punch Man Releases Surprising New Webcomic Chapter

Saitama has returned and One-Punch Man fans are in shock. While the manga might get a good portion of the attention, the series first got its start as a webcomic from the creator known simply as ONE. With the previous chapter released in 2021, many believed that the webcomic would no longer release new installments in favor of the manga, but chapter 142 has found its way online. Focusing more on the robotic hero known as Genos, the webcomic has returned with the automaton taking on a nefarious army.

While it was never officially confirmed that the One-Punch Man webcomic had ended, it had been almost two years since it was updated. With ONE helping to put together the manga, while also working on a new battle manga known as Versus, many fans believed that Saitama and his fellow heroes would simply continue their story via other mediums. Luckily, fans were proven wrong as the webcomic has returned in a dynamic fashion. Last year, One-Punch Man was confirmed to receive a third season, though details regarding the god-like hero have been few and far between since. While the television series will most likely continue the fight against the Monster Association, an anime studio that will be helming the project has yet to be confirmed.

One-Punch Man: A Serious Comeback

Genos might be one of the strongest heroes in Saitama's universe, but it's clear that the robot isn't even close to taking on his sensei in a one-on-one fight. The only character that has come close to defeating the One-Punch Man has been Garou, the hero killer who was given a wild power boost thanks to inheriting the powers of a dark god. Saitama ultimately won the battle, meaning that there has yet to be an opponent that has defeated the titular character.

ONE JUST RELEASED A NEW ONE PUNCH MAN WEBCOMIC CHAPTER IT’S BACK!!!!https://t.co/iPmeTWaQED pic.twitter.com/idxek2NFFP — One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM) May 13, 2023

The anime franchise doesn't only have a third season of its anime in the works, as Sony Pictures is currently working on a live-action feature-length film that would bring Saitama to the real world for the first time. Justin Lin, who fans might know best for his role as a director on the Fast And Furious franchise, has been attached to direct, while writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are looking to write the tale. As anime becomes more popular with each passing year, plenty of fans are crossing their fingers that Sony will capture the hilarious aesthetic of the franchise.