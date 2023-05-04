One-Punch Man Begins New Arc With Two Character Debuts

It is time for One-Punch Man to adapt one of the comic's best arcs. If you did not know, artist Yusuke Murata has been building up the One-Punch Man manga for a big reveal. This week, that update went live as its new chapter began the Neo Heroes saga, and we got our first look at Murata's take on the gang.

Or at least, we got to see some of them. Murata inked two members of the ex-vigilante group, and his makeover is absolutely insane.

The “Neo Heroes Saga” has finally started in One Punch Man. It will focus on the darker side of a superhero society.



The first Neo Heroes, “Accel” and “Raiden”, have been revealed. pic.twitter.com/WB95eOyJZe — One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM) May 3, 2023

As you can see above, Murata brought Accel to life in one panel as shown to the left. On the right-hand side, we can find Raiden. The two characters look rather different from their comic form, but that is par for the course with One-Punch Man. Murata kept their characters' key design elements, but he spruced up everything else while mocking the fighters.

Of course, Accel and Raiden will be familiar faces to the webcomic community. Accel is considered the leader of the Neo Hunters, and he has a deep mistrust of the Hero Association. As we learned long ago in One-Punch Man, the fighter's seeded anger at the organization comes from the heroes' inability to save one of Accel's loved ones. In fact, the entire Neo Hunter group holds a similar grudge, and Saitama is going to be faced with that resentment soon.

Clearly, Murata's redesign for these Neo Hunters looks great, and fans are eager to see his take on this new arc. The Neo Heroes saga will showcase the darker side of the heroine as One-Punch Man has been fairly optimistic in its view of pro heroes. Now, we are going to look at what happens to the people who fall through society's cracks and how the Neo Hunters account for them.

If you are not caught up on the One-Punch Man manga, we recommend you brush up ASAP. The manga is published on a delay by Viz Media in the United States. Of course, you can catch up on Saitama's first wave of missions through the One-Punch Man anime. There are two seasons streaming now on Crunchyroll, and a third season has been announced.

Are you excited to see what this One-Punch Man arc has in store for us? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.