One-Punch Man Hiatus to End Soon, Says Creator

One-Punch Man took over the headlines a few weeks back when news went live that season three was happening for real. The long-awaited update was met with lots of chatter, and things only grew louder when the manga went on hiatus. Creator Yusuke Murata told fans he needed a break after wrapping Garou's big arc since it took years to make. And according to a new report, it seems One-Punch Man has found a return window.

According to Murata on Twitter, he's enjoyed his break and is ready to get back to work. The artist is reportedly set to bring One-Punch Man back with a new chapter on September 22nd. This comes after Murata announced his short break in mid-August with the finale of Garou's arc.

Of course, fans are eager to see where One-Punch Man goes next, and that map has been laid out for Murata. After all, the manga is based on the manga by ONE, and the web comic is ongoing despite its current hiatus. The original series has several arcs backed for Murata to adapt, and of course, the artist takes license when inking the manga. ONE and he have worked to expand One-Punch Man in a number of ways for manga readers. So when Murata returns, you can expect the gifted artist to be on his top game.

Want to know more about One-Punch Man? You can check out the manga's official synopsis here: "Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem-he just can't seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!

Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of 'em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?"

