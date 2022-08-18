One-Punch Man: What We Do and Don't Know About Season 3

One-Punch Man is back, and fans of the superhero series are feeling better than ever. It has been years since we've heard from the anime, but that all changed this week. Not long ago, the series confirmed a new season is on the way, and the Internet is still geeking out about the awaited announcement. And as you may expect, netizens have a lot of questions about the season as we know it.

ComicBook is here to break down what we do and don't know about One-Punch Man season three for the time being. From its studio to its contents, the anime is spurring more questions than you may expect, so strap in! We've got some questions to answer!

Who's Taking Part

One of the biggest questions right now surrounding One-Punch Man season three has to do with its creative team. Yesterday, the anime's official social media pages confirmed season three is on the way, but no studio was announced in tandem. There was no official word given about the anime even changing studios as recent reports suggested. So for now, the answer to who's animating One-Punch Man season three is unclear.

However, we do know some things. The key visual released for season three was inked by Chikashi Kubota. This artist worked as the character designer on One-Punch Man seasons one and two. It seems they will stay involved in season three, so fans can expect consistent designs. No other returning crew members have been noted, and of course, there is no concrete answer on whether J.C. Staff will return from season two to oversee this new order.

When Is It Airing

The next question fans are asking is when One-Punch Man will go live. Sadly, the official answer at this time is easy because we don't know. The key visual does not even give a release window for the comeback, and what's worse is that One-Punch Man has such a wild production history that predictions are hard to estimate. The gap between season one and season two lasted about four years due to scheduling issues and a change in the studio. In the worst-case scenario, such a delay could happen again, but fans are hopeful One-Punch Man will go live in late 2023 if not summer 2024 given the average schedules in the anime industry.

What Will It Cover

As for what season three will cover, One-Punch Man has already laid those foundations. Both manga and web-comic readers will know where Saitama is headed in this new season while the anime's last season hinted at it. One-Punch Man has adapted the first bit of the Monsters Association as Garou made his grudge against the heroes known. In the manga, Garou launches another massive attack that ends in his awakening. And yes, the arc's battles are as wild as you'd expect from One-Punch Man.

Biggest Question

Of course, fans can expect more information about One-Punch Man to go live moving forward, and they have questions that need answering. If you look at the fandom's online chatter, you will find most people are asking one big question: Is One-Punch Man season three getting a new studio?

The anime's first season was handled under Madhouse which is known for stellar animation, but One-Punch Man stood out thanks to director Shingo Natsume. Their vision and connections turned One-Punch Man into a sakuga feast for the eyes, but that reputation was tarnished in season two. The anime's move to J.C. Staff combined with a rushed production schedule in the worst way. While season two did not look too terrible, it did not come close to matching the expectations set by season one. As such, One-Punch Man season two flopped with fans stateside. Many questioned if a third season would even be ordered, but it seems the production committee is gearing up for another go. And now, fans are desperate to know whether season three will right the wrongs set by season two.

What do you want to see from this new season of One-Punch Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.