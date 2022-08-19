One-Punch Man Manga to Take First Hiatus

One-Punch Man has been hitting the headlines thanks to the confirmation that a third season is on the way. However, it seems that the manga will be taking a hiatus according to creator ONE, following the mega-battle that recently took place between Saitama and Garou. With the mangaka taking to Twitter to share the news, fans will have to wait a little longer for the next chapter of the series that features the superhero that has yet to meet a villain that he can't beat.

In the latest chapter of the manga, Saitama reveled in the fact that he defeated Garou, the hero killer that had become nearly the One-Punch Man's equal thanks to inheriting the strength of a dark god. Despite his newfound power, the villain wasn't able to pull off a victory and Saitama was even able to bring back Genos from the grave as a result of his actions. The conclusion of this fight marks a good time for the series to go on hiatus and perhaps prep for a new potential challenge for Saitama, who remains undefeated thanks in part to his ridiculously easy training regiment.

Taking to his Official Twitter Account, the creator known simply as ONE had this to say about the upcoming hiatus for the manga series:

"I'm going to take a break for about a month from now on. We will notify you as soon as the scheduled publication date of the new episode is decided."

When it comes to the upcoming third season of the anime adaptation, it remains to be seen if the series will manage to cover the battle against Garou in the future episodes or if they might take place in a potential fourth season. There are also plenty of other questions that are surrounding the new anime episodes, including which animation studio will ultimately bring the continuing fight between Saitama and the Monster Association to life. Also under wraps is the release window for the third season of One-Punch Man, though when the release date does drop, there will be plenty of anime fans who will be counting down the days for Saitama's animated return.

Are you sad to see that One-Punch Man will be going on hiatus? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Saitama.

