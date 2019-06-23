One-Punch Man Announces New Saitama Nendoroid

The time has come for Saitama to come into his own. Thanks to the Good Smile Company, the star of One-Punch Man is ready to step out of the suit and get some everyday merchandise of his own.

Over on Twitter, the official page for One-Punch Man confirmed a new Nendoroid is being made for Saitama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On July 28, the Saitama Nendoroid (OPPAI Hoodie Ver.) will be released at Wonder Festival 2019. The item comes with a normal head, angry-face head, gamepad, and grocery bags when ordered via Goodsmile Online Shop before August 18.”

As you can see above, the Saitama Nendoroid is a cute looking thing. The anime hero is seen rocking his famous white-and-red hoodie with an OPPAI logo printed in yellow across the chest. Wearing some fitted jeans, Saitama looks perfectly bored in all of these stills even when he is carrying groceries or trying to think.

The only time he is not chill? Well, that would be when Saitama decides to get serious gaming, and there is no doubt the console title he’s invested in has got Saitama on edge.

This is not the first Nendoroid which One-Punch Man has gotten, but this is the first to pay homage to Saitama’s everyday life. Now, fans will be able to carry a piece of the Hero Association newcomers with them wherever they go… or they could just get their own OPPAI hoodie if they’re looking for comfort on a budget.

So, would you be willing to cash out for this upcoming collectible? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”