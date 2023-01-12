One-Punch Man Finally Sets Up Saitama vs Tatsumaki

One-Punch Man is gearing up for the fight we've all been waiting for. During its tenure, the series has pitted Saitama against all sorts of fighters, but there is one he's managed to skirt past. Now, it seems like Tatsumaki is ready to show Saitama what kind of power she's got, and the showdown has fans placing bets left, right, and center.

As you can see in this month's new chapter, One-Punch Man kicks off a wild feud between Tatsumaki and... her sister. Yes, that is right. Way before Saitama enters the frame, we find Tatsumaki and her sister Fubuki at odds. The former is furious with her sister after Tatsumaki learns Fubuki has been leading her own gang. After learning about the ordeal, Tatsumaki decides to take matters into her own hands, and she threatens to end the careers of everyone there.

SAITAMA VS TATSUMAKI IS FINALLY STARTING IN ONE PUNCH MAN! pic.twitter.com/BzoTxILxig — One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM) January 11, 2023

"I'll hurt you just enough so you won't quite die. Just enough to make sure you'll never work as heroes again," Tatsumaki tells the room at large. However, she is stopped by Saitama. Dressed in his errands outfit, Saitama is seen grabbing Tatsumaki by the wrist, and the pair exchange dark looks.

"Good grief... This is going too far for just lecturing your sister. Why should heroes have to beat each other up," he says. And at that point, One-Punch Man wraps its new chapter on a tense note. It looks like Saitama is ready to fight Tatsumaki thanks to her over-the-top reaction, and as for the esper? Well, we know she does not back down from a challenge.

At last, One-Punch Man has set up a fight between the two heroes, and we know it will be a good one. The pair may be on the same side, but Tatsumaki and Saitama have never been close per say. The latter is closer with Fubuki if anything. Asides from some traded insults, Tatsumaki and Saitama haven't chatted much outside of battle. And now, their latest encounter has set up an ugly battle.

