One-Punch Man Artist Hypes Saitama in Special New Year's Sketch

At last, the new year has arrived, and that means a blank slate is standing before the anime industry. With record sales under its belt, the industry is growing like mad, and some of its biggest IPs have sequels in the work. One-Punch Man is just one of those titles as season three was announced last year. And to celebrate the show's future, the artist behind One-Punch Man just dropped a special sketch of Saitama on fans.

As you can see below, the artwork was shared on Twitter by Yusuke Murata, the artist of the One-Punch Man manga. It is there you can see a little New Year's illustration, and it preps Saitama for the Year of the Rabbit.

And how does it do that? Well, it quite honestly turns the poor hero into a bunny. What would Genos think, huh?

Dressed in a rabbit suit, Saitama is running ahead into the new year in this sketch. Murata is clearly moving into 2023 on a high note, and you can hardly blame the artist for feeling so good. Last year marked a major one for One-Punch Man on several fronts. As mentioned earlier, the anime confirmed its third season is in the works, and fans were given a key visual hyping the show's comeback. At this point, no official details have been shared about the comeback, but fans are hoping season three will find a home at a new studio following the disappointing mess of season two.

And as for the manga? Well, Murata finished the series' most intense arc yet. Garou's action-packed arc ended after more than a year, and 2022 laid the foundation for Murata's next big story. So if you want to keep up with Saitama and his journey, new chapters of One-Punch Man go live each month through Young Jump.

What do you think about this latest look at One-Punch Man? Are you hyped for its third season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.