One-Punch Man's Saitama vs. Garou Fight Comes to Life With Viral Animation

One-Punch Man is currently in the works on Season 3 of the anime, but one fan has gone viral for bringing to life Saitama's climactic fight with Garou with animation long before it ever might have a chance at coming to the anime! The second season of the series (for as divisive as it was) wrapped up its run a few years ago leaving off on a cliffhanger that would actually begin the Monster Association saga. It's been such a long wait (with no word that the anime would even be continuing), that it seems like fans have gotten tired of waiting and are taking things into their own hands.

The Monster Association saga was the longest continuing arc in the series' run to date, so even if the anime does start it with Season 3 we might not get everything it has to offer. This is especially true for the climactic fight at the end of it where both Saitama and Garou unleash the full slate of their powers against one another. It quite literally threatens the Earth, and the Number One hero swoops in to save it before it's too late. It's this moment that artist Detox112 has gone viral with fans on Reddit for bringing it to life with an impressive animation. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man has announced that a third season of the anime is now in the works, but unfortunately have shared very few details as to what to expect from the adaptation. They have yet to reveal a release window, nor have they announced the production studio, staff, and potentially returning cast. Given the response to the second season compared to the debut season's efforts, there might be some changes behind the scenes but we have yet to find out in full.

READ MORE: One-Punch Man Season 3 Officially Announced | One-Punch Man Finally Ends Garou Arc With New Chapter: Read

While it might a bit before the anime returns for its third season, you can currently find One-Punch Man's first season now streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll. You can find both seasons now streaming with Hulu, and can find the entire Yusuke Murata illustrated manga iteration of the series now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump vault if you wanted to catch up with the Monster Association saga in time for the new episodes!

What are you hoping to see from Saitama and Garou in One-Punch Man's third season? What did you think of the second season compared to the first? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!