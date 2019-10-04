One-Punch Man Season 2 Reveals New English Dub Additions

One-Punch Man Season 2 may have wrapped, setting up quite the cliffhanger for our heroes, but fans waiting for the English dub won’t have to wait too long to see it for themselves. With Saitama returning to Toonami starting on October 12th 2019, the heroes of the city will have to tackle an entirely new threat in the form of the Monster Association. While this new threat barrels toward both heroes and civilians alike, Saitama is still searching for any other being on earth who can match his insane levels of strength. Now, additional voice actors for brand new characters in this season have been announced!

Viz Media revealed the newest voice actors for some of the heroes and villains that will debuting in season 2 of One-Punch Man, including Garou, Orochi, Gyoro-Gyoro, and Suiryu to name a few, all of which have very different roles to play throughout the latest adventures of Saitama:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meet the English voices behind the new heroes and villains of One-Punch Man Season 2! pic.twitter.com/LOghF2zAF7 — VIZ @ Seis Manos & NYCC19 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 4, 2019

For those who aren’t familiar with these characters, let’s do a quick rundown of each. Garou is introduced as one of the “bigger bads” of the season, attempting to fight against heroes in order to make himself into a monster and earn the name of the “hero killer”. Orochi is the king of the Monster Association, pointing his legion of creatures in the direction of the heroes and the poor bystanders in their path. Gyoro-Gyoro is a monster beneath Orochi, following his king’s whims.

Suiryu is vastly different from these villains, a “hero” attempting to win the martial arts tournament that Saitama finds himself. One-Punch Man is still on his journey to find someone who can compare to his ridiculous levels of strength, and he is hoping to find it among the numerous martial artists that arrive as part of the tournament.

What do you think of the latest English dub cast additions to season two of One-Punch Man? Who was your favorite new character introduced in this season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and One-Punch Man!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.