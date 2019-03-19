‘One-Punch Man’ Fans Are Split Over its Season 2 Trailer

One-Punch Man‘s big return for its second season is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019. The first season was such a huge hit, and impressed on many levels, so fans were wondering how the second season would stack up. Whether its due to those expectations or some other factor, the first full trailer for Season 2 did not impress.

Fans are now split over the first trailer due to its stiff movements, few alterations from the series’ teaser trailer, and noticeable differences between it and the first season of the series.

Officially scheduled for a special episode on April 2 in Japan with a premiere on Hulu April 9 in the West, One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. The new studio has a huge impact on how the series will look, and fans can see some of the first indications of just what this will mean for the rest of the series.

While some look at this first trailer and sense doom for the upcoming series, others are holding out hope that the season they have been waiting a long time to see will come through. It is the first full look at the season, after all, but with the series premiering pretty soon this could go either way.

Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director for the new season, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs. Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

What are you thinking of the first full look at One-Punch Man Season 2? Does it make you worried? Are you hyped regardless? Let us know in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology on Twitter!

“I’ll Still Watch It”

With the debut of that new One Punch Man PV just now, i’m actually wishing we still had MADHOUSE making the Anime for Season 2…. The animation here looks like it took a serious nosedive. I mean.. I’ll still watch it, but this already looks and feels far different than Season 1. pic.twitter.com/OTjB0uYKKr — Platinum Equinox ?? (@PlatinumEquinox) March 19, 2019

“Yikes…”

Yikes… One Punch Man S2 definitely not looking like it will have the same animation the first season had. — Haith (@starpendle) March 19, 2019

“Deserves More than Fine, It Deserves Amazing”

I am worried for One Punch Man this season guys. Madhouse did such an amazing job with season 1 and this preview had little motion and really just seemed fine. One Punch deserves more than fine, it deserves amazing. I sure hope I am worried for nothing. https://t.co/W74wxVQNTp — Bigged Bean Culture (@malleybaker98) March 19, 2019

“This Can’t Be One-Punch Man”

Genos looks extremely awful. Bad colors, art and composition did this really gross.



This can’t be OPM.#OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/JIKw4KNPGQ — YGP (@YGP__) March 19, 2019

“I Waited for Years…”

I waited years for season 2 of one punch man and IT LOOKS LIKE THAT???? pic.twitter.com/nSHuTFXrxR — CarNeezy? (@itscarneezyy) March 19, 2019

“My Boys Are Back!”

MY BOYS ARE BACK!!!!!

KING YOUR FACE IS GOOD NOW, SAITAMA WHAT HAPPENED TI YOUR SHIRT

*inhales*

GENOSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!#onepunchman #S2 #OPMS2

Im crying sorry ahhhhh? pic.twitter.com/THS5BuFTXO — Rrun (@TheMisterHip) March 19, 2019

“Still Can’t Wait Though”

One punch man season 2 animation looks so bad compared to last season ?. Still can’t wait though. — joshueezy (@joshueezy) March 19, 2019

“It Will Still Be Lit Tho”

The new animation for One punch man season 2 looks so mid compared to first season :/ it will still be lit tho — Dan 煙 (@SmokeXII) March 19, 2019

“Definitely Not as Good as Season 1, But I Don’t Care”

the animation is definitely not as good as season 1 but i don’t care. i’ve been waiting for one punch man season 2 for so long and it premieres less than a month away! i’m so fucking ready! pic.twitter.com/QAdNvwZw6L — Super (@lSuper_) March 19, 2019

