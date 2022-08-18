One-Punch Man Creator Breaks Silence on Season 3 Announcement

One-Punch Man has been away from the small screen for long enough. After wrapping season two some years ago, an announcement has gone live confirming season three is on the way. Saitama will make his return to television before long, and now, the hero's creator is speaking out about the comeback.

The update went live on Twitter as ONE, the original creator of One-Punch Man, dropped a line for fans. It was there the artist admitted he was surprised by the sudden announcement, but he is as excited as we all are. "Thank you all! I'm looking forward to it. Very surprising," he shared.

Of course, One-Punch Man is the artist's baby, so you can see why he is eager to watch season three himself. ONE began working on the story in 2009 when it debuted as a webcomic in Japan. Now, the ongoing series is one of the most popular out there, and One-Punch Man even has a manga featuring Yusuke Murata's impressive artwork.

As for what season three will hold for Saitama and his friends, well – you will have to wait and find out. The anime has not shared when its new season is releasing. One-Punch Man has not even confirmed who is working on the season or which studio will be overseeing its animation. Of course, this topic is one of major interest given One-Punch Man's demanding visuals. Season one went viral thanks to its aesthetic at Madhouse, but season two failed to wow fans when it moved to J.C. Staff. So as season three gets underway, only time will tell fans which studio is overseeing the big comeback.

Are you excited for season three to go live? What do you want to see from the One-Punch Man comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.