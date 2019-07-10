One-Punch Man Star Makes Saitama Viral With A Hilarious Scooter Meme

With Saitama finishing out the second season of his anime series, One-Punch Man, the “Hero For Fun” is going to need to find some way to pass the time. Apparently, Saitama has found his new hobby as the voice actor who portrays him found One-Punch Man riding his scooter throughout town in real life. Whether Saitama was rushing to his next adventure or was simply initiating a new form of training is a mystery, but we’re glad that Max Mittelman was able to record the proceeding!

Max Mittleman posted the video on his official Twitter Account, proving that the voice actor for One-Punch Man may never be able to escape his fate from the ever growing shadow of Saitama and the Hero Association:

Saitama has never needed a scooter or a vehicle of any kind, as he mostly shambles from one part of town to another to go grocery shopping or fend off an impeding monster attack. It’s clear that One-Punch Man is spreading throughout the social consciousness, as Saitama isn’t just appearing scooting down the street, but also on fans’ phone cases! Aside from being amazingly effective at destroying monstrous threats, Saitama is also able to create memes that will certainly last a lifetime.

Season two ended with Saitama still retaining his extreme power level, but he managed to find a new challenge outside of his deadly punches: attempting to beat the fake, S-Class hero King at his favorite video games. As hilarious as it is, it’s the first legitimate challenge that Saitama has had to face in the series history and it manages to present One-Punch Man with what could be a new goal for him to achieve, saving him from the boredom of god-like power.

What do you think of real life Saitama careening past his english dubbed voice actor? Where else do you believe One-Punch Man will appear in the real world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”