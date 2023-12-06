Dr. Stone Creator Options Origin Manga for Hollywood Adaptation

It looks like Hollywood is far from finished with anime. The industry is growing by the day, and now it seems like publisher Kodansha Comics has found an in overseas. After all, the company has made a deal to adapt Boichi's Origin manga into a live-action Hollywood film with help from Majestic Limited.

The announcement went live not long ago as Majestic Limited confirmed the deal. It turns out the company is developing a feature film adaptation of Origin. As for the talent backing Majestic Limited, we have directors Josh Boone, Danny Chan, and Darius Shahmir. The trio have overseen a slew of hit films including The Fault in Our Stars as well as Barbarian. And now, the team is ready to tackle manga.

If you are not familiar with Origin, don't be surprised. The manga only made its U.S. launch in late November under Kodansha. The manga itself began under Boichi (Mu-jik Park) in September 2016 and ran for three years. As for its story, Origin is set in a future where humanity has embraced robotic tech. But as those advancements move forward, Origin asks what it means to be human as everything from self-identity to consciences are explored.

While Origin may not be a big hit in the United States, there is no denying Boichi is a big name in manga. After all, the manga artist helped bring Dr. Stone to life with writer Riichiro Inagaki. The hit post-apocalyptic tale began in March 2017, and it tells the story of Senku Ishigami. The prodigy finds himself victim of a catastrophe that petrifies humanity, but he escapes his shell about nearly 4,000 years. As the world has returned to wilderness, Senku is left to round up survivors and discover how this apocalypse happened while setting up a stable foundation for life to begin again.

