JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Actor Makes Jeopardy Debut

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure had made an appearance on the gameshow Jeopardy! earlier this year, with one question focusing on the universe featuring the Joestars. Shockingly enough, 2023 hadn't seen the last of Hirohiko Araki's franchise on the popular game show as a major voice actor for the anime's English Dub made his Jeopardy! debut. In a recent episode, the voice actor responsible for one of the earlier portrayals of Dio Brando competed to win it all on Jeopardy!

A number of years before David Production had first started on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest anime adaptation with Phantom Blood, the franchise had received an earlier OVA series. Rather than following the source material to the letter, the OVA series from Studio A.P.P.P. instead jumped right into Stardust Crusaders and the Stand battles that the anime franchise has become most known for over the years. Ironically enough, the OVA first began by adapting the latter half of Stardust Crusaders in the early 1990s, only for a "prequel" series to be created for release in the year 2000. While this earlier interpretation looked quite different from David Productions' take, the two anime adaptations did share the same main villain in Dio Brando.

Dio Brando is in Jeopardy

Andrew Chaikin, the voice actor who brought Dio Brando to life in the English Dub of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's English Dub, appeared on the December 4th episode of Jeopardy! For the later anime adaptation of Stardust Crusaders, Dio would be voiced by actor Patrick Seitz. Aside from being a part of the Joestar universe, Chaikin also had roles in the video game world, taking part in series such as The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, and even played the part of Spider-Man in various gaming entries.

🔥 I'm gonna be on JEOPARDY! 🔥



🔥 Again! 🔥



In a $100K Champions Tournament!



TUE, DEC 5: Watch with me on Zoom!



————————————

FACEBOOK EVENT:https://t.co/9oyAezCl3b



ZOOM LINK:https://t.co/u4o6nS5WIU

————————————



So. I was on @Jeopardy in 2020.

I won… pic.twitter.com/TtG95TOInK — Kid Beyond (@kidbeyond) November 28, 2023

To this day, Dio is still considered not just one of the greatest villains in the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but anime history overall. While the vampire villain did die to finish off Stardust Crusaders, Dio Brando has had a major impact on the franchise long after his death. In Golden Wind, Dio's son Giorno took the reins of the series and Dio returned via flashbacks in Stone Ocean as well.

