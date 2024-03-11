Oscars 2024: Godzilla Minus One Wins Best Visual Effects

The award season is peaking tonight with the 96th Academy Awards, and it seems another big prize just went live in Hollywood. The competition for Best Visual Effects was nothing short of difficult. Now, the Oscars have chosen a winner, and Godzilla Minus One has taken the prize home.

Of course, the category was neck-and-neck all through the award season. The Creator took home some big awards from the Visual Effects Society, but a number of experts sided with Godzilla Minus One in light of the race. But beyond these two contenders, the entire group of nominees were solid. So for those curious, you can check out the full list of nominees below:

Godzilla Minus One



Napoleon



Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3



The Creator



Looking at nominees, you can see why the battle was tough. Despite recent pushback by fans, the Marvel Cinematic Universe tends to have solid CGI turnouts, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was no different. Napoleon and Mission: Impossible also earned their VFX cred with some explosive scenes. The two films also shared VFX direction under Neil Corbould, and the exec also oversaw work on The Creator.

Now when it comes to budget, The Creator and Godzilla Minus One were in another category. The two films sported epic visuals with tiny budgets. At under $15 million USD, Godzilla Minus One brought forth the monster's best movie in decades even with minimum resources, and The Creator came to life with about $80 USD under Gareth Edwards.

What do you think about this latest Academy Award drop? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!