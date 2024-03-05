Godzilla Minus One Reveals Impressive Final Box Office Total

Godzilla Minus One is ending its run in theaters through Japan, and the film has revealed its impressive box office total as it now all comes to an end! As part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of TOHO's original Godzilla film, Godzilla Minus One ended up becoming not only one of the most successful Japanese produced Godzilla films ever, but one of the most popular Japanese film releases of all time in the United States. Thanks to it netting a nomination at the Academy Awards this year too, that success and word of mouth has continued to bring fans to theaters where it can.

Godzilla Minus One has been continuing its run in theaters, and the official social media account for the movie has announced that as of Sunday, March 3rd, Godzilla Minus One has now raked in over 6.01 billion yen (about $39.9 million USD) with 3.92 million tickets sold across its 122 day run in Japan. First releasing across Japan last Fall, this last box office update has now made it the most successful live-action film released in Japan in 2023 overall. Which is just another major milestone on all of the accolades it has earned so far.

What's Next for Godzilla Minus One?

With Godzilla Minus One ending its run in theaters, it's time to look ahead to what's next. As it continues through the awards season, it has yet to be announced when the film will be getting a streaming or home media release in Japan let alone in international territories. There's also the matter of whether or not the special black and white version, Godzilla Minus One Minus Color, will be getting a home release of its own as well. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, a sequel for the film has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing.

Godzilla Minus One ended with the tease of Godzilla returning as it came to an end, but without a follow up confirmed as of the time of this writing, it's unclear as to what direction TOHO will take for the kaiju's future. The success of the film could lead to a direct sequel, or it could end up resulting in yet another new variation of Godzilla releasing a few years from now to take it all in yet another direction.

