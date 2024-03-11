Oscars 2024: Watch Studio Ghibli's Team React to The Boy and the Heron Win

History was made at the 96th Academy Awards. Robert Downey Jr. took home his first Oscar, Godzilla took home an award for his VFX team, and Studio Ghibli came in swinging. The company earned its second Academy Award to date with The Boy and the Heron. And in a new video, you can see how emotional the team at Studio Ghibli became after learning about the win.

As you can see below, NHK posted the emotional video on social media as the network was allowed on the Studio Ghibli campus. It was there the team behind The Boy and the Heron waited to see who'd win Best Animated Feature. The anime movie won despite fierce competition, leaving the Studio Ghibli team to tear up and cheer as they celebrated.

Of course, there is a noticeable absence in this clip. Director Hayao Miyazaki was not captured on video celebrating the Academy Award win. Later in the video, Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki is seen celebrating as he hosted a press conference regarding the victory. But even then, Miyazaki stayed out of sight. He did appear in a pre-Oscars event via video last week where he spoke about his work on The Boy and the Heron. So given the director's aversion to media, well – you can hardly be surprised by his absence here.

If you are not caught up on all things Studio Ghibli, The Boy and the Heron is its most recent hit. The movie marks the return of director Miyazaki after he left retirement roughly a decade ago. Work began on The Boy and the Heron about seven years ago, and Studio Ghibli brought in animators from across the globe to bring its story to life. Now, The Boy and the Heron marks the second 2D animated film to ever win an Academy Award with Spirited Away being the first. There is no denying the quality of Studio Ghibli's backlog, and its team seems overjoyed to have brought this new Oscar-winning movie to life.

