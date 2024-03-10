Oscars 2024: The Boy and The Heron Wins Best Animated Feature

The 96th Academy Awards have crowned The Boy and the Heron as the Best Animated Feature.

It is official! The 96th Academy Awards are here, and they have gifted The Boy and the Heron with Best Animated Feature even in the face of tough competition.

Of course, movie buffs knew the race for the Oscar would be difficult this go around. Last year, a number of gorgeous animated features went live from across the board. From indie titles to big-budget productions, animation had it all, so you can read up on the nominees for this year's Best Animated Feature category below:

Nimona: Nick Bruno, Troy Duane, Julie Zackary



Robot Dreams: Pablo Berger, Iron Cormenzana, Sandra Tapia



The Boy and the Heron: Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki



Elemental: Peter Sohn, Denise Ream



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Kemp Powers



There is no denying the kind of weight Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse carried upon its launch last year. The innovative feature wowed audiences with its gorgeous palette and intense action. In the same vein, Nimona drew buzz despite the film's initial axe which led Netflix to revive the heartwarming project. And of course, Disney's Pixar rolled out another family fave with Elemental.

Studio Ghibli's comeback with The Boy and the Heron marked a milestone moment for Hayao Miyazaki. The director worked on the project for seven years, and The Boy and the Heron is his first movie since exiting retirement. And as for Robot Dreams, the Wild Bunch film marks a foreign success as the French-Spanish tragicomedy converted fans across the globe.

