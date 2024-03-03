Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki Shares Video Message Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Studio Ghibli is back in the spotlight courtesy of Hayao Miyazaki. The famed director is responsible for some of animation's best movies of all time, and Miyazaki returned to theaters last year. It was there The Boy and the Heron wowed audiences, and Miyazaki's movie secured a nomination from the Oscars. Now, Miyazaki is addressing the nomination, and he did so in a special video message destined for members of The Academy.

As you can see above, the message from Miyazaki was recorded with help by Toshio Suzuki, a co-founder of Studio Ghibli and famed producer. It was there Suzuki thanked the organization's body for the Best Animated Feature nomination

"I'm very honored that The Boy and the Heron has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. I'm grateful to the Academy and everyone who nominated us," Suzuki shared.

Continuing, the video features Miyazaki and Suzuki chatting about The Boy and the Heron. It was there the director said The Boy and the Heron had "elements" of an autobiographical tale. And when asked what about the movie made him most happy, Miyazaki got brutally honest.

"I'm glad that I made it all the way to the end. All that's left now is my worn out self," he shared. "I thought that it would never end... [but it did] because the money kept coming."

After working on The Boy and the Heron for seven years straight, Miyazaki has earned a break. Fans are wishing the director a restful vacation as the 96th Academy Awards loom overhead. The Boy and the Heron is nominated for Best Animated Feature, and it has some fierce competition. From Nimona to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the Oscars will be tight this year, but anime fans are crossing their fingers for another Miyazaki win!

