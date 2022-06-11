Kaguya-sama Creator's Oshi no Ko is Getting an Anime

✖

Kaguya-sama: Love is War might be rounding out its third season run as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule soon, but the creator behind the series will be coming back in a whole new way as their other work, Oshi no Ko, will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own. Being a fan of manga can be exciting sometimes as there are many series that pick up steam with fans as they seem perfect for an anime adaptation, and one of those that has been sticking out in the last year or so has been Oshi no Ko. Now all of that hype will be tested with its full anime due soon.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War series creator Aka Akasaka teamed up with Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari for a new idol based manga series in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump back in 2020, and now the series will be getting its official anime debut. No release date or window has yet to be set, but it will feature Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi as directors for studio Doga Kubo (Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Selection Project) with Kanna Hirayama as the character designer. You can check out the first poster for Oshi no Ko's anime below:

Oshi no Ko's manga has yet to be licensed for an official English language release in physical volumes, but Shueisha offers the most recent and first few chapters of the series in English through their Manga Plus digital library. They tease the series as such, 'In the world of showbiz, lies are weapons.' Goro works as an OB-GYN in the countryside, a life far removed from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, his favorite idol, Ai Hoshino, has begun her climb to stardom. The two meet in the 'worst possible way,' setting the gears of fate in motion! The amazing Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari team up to depict the world of showbiz from a completely new perspective in this shocking series!"

