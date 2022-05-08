Kaguya-sama: Love is War Shares Surprise New Ending in Latest Episode: Watch

✖

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has dropped a surprising new ending theme sequence with the newest episode of the third season! The third season of the anime has been powering through the Spring 2022 anime schedule so far, and has already seen Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya taking on all sorts of wild new challenges so far. The newest episode took one of the most surprising detours yet as Miyuki and Ai Hayasaka continue to grow closer with one another over the episodes seen so far. As Miyuki wants to convey his feelings to Hayasaka, he figures the only way to do so is by rapping.

While the third season of the anime already has a wild ending theme sequence of its own, the fifth episode picks up from the anime's tradition in previous seasons in releasing a completely unique ending to coincide with the content seen in the actual episode. With Miyuki recruiting Chika Fujiwara to help him better his rap like she has helped him in the past, their two voice actors ended up collaborating on a new ending theme, "My Nonfiction," and fans can see the wild result below:

If you wanted to check out Kaguya-sama: Love is War for yourself, you can now find all three seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. The third season, titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, is now airing episodes weekly as part of the Spring season too

The third season's description continues as such, "While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! 'By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love... Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!?"

