Oshi no Ko Breaks Huge Sales Record Amid Anime's Rise

Oshi no Ko is just on another level. Created by Asa Akasaka, the idol manga may look fluffy on the outside, but don't let its looks deceive you. There is a lot hiding underneath the surface of Oshi no Ko just like the idol industry itself. This year, Oshi no Ko has found itself bigger than ever given its anime's rise, and now the Shueisha title has broken another sales record.

Yes, that is right. Oshi no Ko is at it again as the manga has officially reached 9 million copies in circulation with just 11 volumes total. This is already a million more than we saw in the manga's sales report from this spring, so there is no denying Akasaka's manga is thriving.

In fact, Oshi no Ko has quickly become one of the fandom's most-talked-about titles. The franchise brought in eyes from across the globe after Oshi no Ko dropped an extended premiere. The first episode was not only gorgeous animated but featured a plot twist few saw coming. Oshi no Ko managed to drop a cliffhanger that rivals those found in mega-hits like Puella Magi Madoka Magica. So of course, audiences were hooked from day one.

Oshi no Ko is now one of this season's top-streamed titles as Japanese services continue to rank the idol series in its top ten. As for stateside support, Oshi no Ko is feeling the love. The show marked the biggest premiere ever for HIDIVE when it launched last month, and there is still more to come. Rumors about Oshi no Ko season two are already swirling, and Akasaka is still releasing regular chapters of the manga through the Shonen Jump+ app.

If you are not caught up on Oshi no Ko, you can get caught up easily enough. The show is streaming on HIDIVE exclusively while Yen Press handles its manga in English. So for more details on Oshi no Ko, you can read its official synopsis here: "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

