My Hero Academia Creator Teases the Manga's Final Volumes

My Hero Academia has been pushing forward with its final act for months now, and it seems there is still no end in sight. The superhero series is pitting all of its heroes against their top foes, but for the most part, none of these showdowns have ended. From Izuku to Shoto, our heroes still have much to accomplish, and that is why a new tease by My Hero Academia's creator has fans on edge.

After all, the manga is about to welcome a new volume in Japan, and we just got our first look at the release. My Hero Academia volume 38 will come with goodies like always, but one of its extras has readers doing double takes. The teaser predicts the final days of the My Hero Academia manga, and it sounds like creator Kohei Horikoshi is nearly at his end game.

"Next volume! The story will reach its final stage," the teaser reads. "It's time to conclude many of the battles! Look forward to it!"

So there you have it. By the time My Hero Academia is ready to drop volume 39, the manga will be in its final stage. This means the series is about to pick up its pacing, and we are already seeing that in My Hero Academia's most recent updates.

After all, all of the manga up to chapter 386 can be found in volumes, so My Hero Academia volume 39 will kick off with "Congealing". We are just three chapters into this new volume and already we are seeing tons of action with Shoto vs Dabi. This leaves room for our other battles to wrap up including Toga vs Ochaco as well as All Might vs All For One. And of course, the final showdown between Deku and Shigaraki will bring My Hero Academia to a close.

If you want to catch up on My Hero Academia, the manga can be read over on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump appp. For more information on Horikoshi's manga, you can read its official synopsis here: "Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

