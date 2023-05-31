Chainsaw Man: Nayuta's Arc Is One of the Manga's Best Surprises

Chainsaw Man's anime has yet to confirm if there will be a second season that can continue the story of Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters. Thanks to the popularity of the MAPPA anime adaptation, its return seems like a question of when versus if, but the manga from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is continuing to churn out bloody new chapters on a regular basis. With the fight against the Falling Devil coming to an end, readers are taking note of Natuya's development and her current scenario.

Warning. If you want to avoid major spoilers for the future of the Chainsaw Man anime, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the bloody manga series on which it is based. As readers of the Chainsaw Man manga know, Makima was revealed to be in charge of the Gun Devil, with Denji discovering that she is in fact the Control Devil. Forcing a conflict between the former boss and employee, Makima is killed at the tail-end of the manga's first half, giving us a new character in Nayuta. Nayuta is the new Control Devil being raised by Denji himself and has had quite the development it seems since her first appearance.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Nayuta's Glow-Up

While Nayuta herself was mostly in the background throughout most of Chainsaw Man's second half, the Control Devil appeared just in the nick of time to help both Denji and Asa from their current bind. With the devil that the Falling Devil had summoned regurgitating the Chainsaw and War Devils, Famine appears to send the latest antagonist back to where she came from. Having a heart-to-heart with Nayuta, we discover that Famine is in fact attempting to save humanity from a terrifying prophecy.

The Horseman of the apocalypse presents the current Control Devil with an interesting offer, asking for Nayuta to join her in making sure that the world is saved. Hilariously enough, Nayuta says that she can't due entirely to attending school. While the Control Devil clearly thinks that a world overrun by devils might be "neat", it's clear that Denji's bombastic personality has helped form a very different character from Makima.

What do you think the future holds for Nayuta? Do you think this year will see confirmation of Chainsaw Man Season 2? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Chainsaw Devil.